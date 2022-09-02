Gross Shuman P.C. | B. Kevin Burke Jr.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2022 0

Gross Shuman P.C. announces that B. Kevin Burke Jr. has been certified by the Law Society of Ontario as a Foreign Legal Consultant. This designation allows Mr. Burke to meet with his Canadian clients in Ontario and represent them for all of their U.S. based legal needs

