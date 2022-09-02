Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Asylum: Zepeda-Lopez, et al. v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Asylum Refugee – Dual citizenship Zepeda-Lopez, et al. v. Garland 19-145-ag Judges Livingston, Chin, and Nardini Background: The petitioners appealed from the decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals that dismissed their appeal from a decision denying asylum and the withholding of removal of the petitioners, who are dual citizens of Honduras ...

