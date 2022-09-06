Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Court sides with sheriff on transport issue

Court sides with sheriff on transport issue

'It would disrupt the normal day-to-day operations'

By: Bennett Loudon September 6, 2022 0

A New York State Supreme Court justice has denied a request from state prison officials seeking to force county sheriffs to transport certain defendants for them on demand. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) filed a petition seeking to require the Orange County Sheriff to transport individuals in their custody to ...

