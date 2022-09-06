Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Double jeopardy: McNair v. McNamara

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Double jeopardy Mistrial alternatives McNair v. McNamara OP 21-01638 Initiated in Supreme Court, Fourth Judicial Department Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking a writ of prohibition barring his retrial on the ground of double jeopardy. The petitioner was originally indicted on various weapons offenses. After three witnesses testified, ...

