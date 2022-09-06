Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawyer’s mission: Translate her state’s bewildering abortion ban

By: The Associated Press September 6, 2022 0

Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn't spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she'd never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. That changed in June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. ...

