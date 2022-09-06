Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / McConville Considine’s Weishaar to speak at Coffee with Commissioners

McConville Considine’s Weishaar to speak at Coffee with Commissioners

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2022 0

Peter Weishaar, managing partner of McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C., will speak Saturday at the next Association of Fire Districts of he State of New York's Coffee with Commissioners. Weishaar will discuss buying and selling fixed assets under New York state laws. “We field questions about buying and selling equipment all the time,” Weishaar said. “I ...

