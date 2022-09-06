Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 25, 2022             61 14420 MEYERS, HEATHER M et al to USA/VET Property Address: 152 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12711 Page: 0354 Tax Account: 069.09-5-22 Full Sale Price: $0.00 RICKMAN, ALICE S et ano to RICKMAN, ERIC N et ano Property Address: 18 HIGHVIEW CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY ...

