Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 25, 2022      73 14069 COWAN, RICHARD H Property Address: 461 LAFAYETTE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14069 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 14445 RAMOS, ELIZABETH & RAMOS-PENA, EFRAIN C Property Address: 414 W SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK, NA Amount: $9,784.85 14450 BOURCY, RYAN H & HASLER, EMILY Property Address: 30 ...

