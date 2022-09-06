Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Speedy Trial Act: United States v. Pikus

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Speedy Trial Act Three-year delay – Complexity of case – Delay in production United States v. Pikus 20-3080-cr Judges Park, Robinson, and Rakoff Background: The defendant was convicted of conspiring to launder the proceeds generated by a network of medical clinics that were alleged to be systematically defrauding the federal health insurance ...

