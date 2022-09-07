Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / CityGate sold to Fairport real estate development firm

CityGate sold to Fairport real estate development firm

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 7, 2022 0

Streamline Real Estate Partners, LLC, a development firm based in Fairport, completed an arduous year-long purchase process from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Spencer) Development LLC with the filing of the deeds on Sept. 2.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo