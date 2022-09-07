Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Nelson

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Voluntariness – Collateral consequences People v. Nelson KA 20-00932 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He argues his plea was involuntary because the court failed to inform him that his new violent felony conviction in New York ...

