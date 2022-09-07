Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY woman pleads guilty in ex-con’s plot against college women

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER September 7, 2022 0

A New York woman on Wednesday admitted to laundering money made from an ex-convict's plot to extort and force into labor or prostitution some women he met at his daughter's on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College. Isabella Pollok, 31 — herself a graduate of the Westchester County school — entered a guilty plea to a money ...

