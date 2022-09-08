Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kevin Ryan aims to grow MCBA through networking, collegiality

Kevin Ryan aims to grow MCBA through networking, collegiality

By: Bennett Loudon September 8, 2022 0

Monroe County Bar Association Executive Director Kevin Ryan has been elected president of the National Association of Bar Executives (NABE). Ryan assumed the one-year position on July 1 and was officially sworn into office on Aug. 4 at the group’s annual meeting in Chicago. “This is a critical, but exciting, time for bar associations and for the ...

