Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 29, 2022          89 14420 KING, SHAWNA M to RITCHIE, MITCH Property Address: 1380 CLARKSON  TOWNLINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12712 Page: 0371 Tax Account: 042.03-1-24 Full Sale Price: $201,000.00 KLEMOW, DANIELLE et al to IACCHETTA, MATTHEW et ano Property Address: 28 COLLEGE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12712 Page: ...

