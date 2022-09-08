Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 29, 2022           99 NOT PROVIDED ALEXANDER, ELIZABETH C & ALEXANDER, MATTHEW J Property Address: 4 RUSTIC PINES, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $51,800.00 HOLMES, LUTRELL A Property Address: 89 OAKCREST DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $14,010.02 MACCONELL, KELSEY Property Address: 49 HAVILAND PARK, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ...

