Home / News / NY man charged with assaulting agent at Buffalo FBI office

NY man charged with assaulting agent at Buffalo FBI office

By: The Associated Press September 8, 2022 0

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an FBI agent after he was denied entry to the bureau's Buffalo office, federal authorities announced. Tyler Collins, of Buffalo, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of assaulting a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday. Prosecutors say Collins tried to enter the ...

