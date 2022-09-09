Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Conviction overturned in drug case

Court records missing required information

By: Bennett Loudon September 9, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a guilty plea in a drug case and dismissed the charges because of a procedural mistake.

