Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Thompson

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Intent – Acquitted of petit larceny People v. Thompson KA 20-00661 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary arguing that, in light of his acquittal of petit larceny, his conviction is not supported by legally sufficient evidence with respect to the element of ...

