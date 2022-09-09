Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Session

September 9, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Speedy trial Excluded period – Adjournment People v. Session KA 17-00561 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery arguing that the court erred in denying his pro se motion to dismiss the indictment on statutory speedy trial grounds, arguing that the people’s total period ...

