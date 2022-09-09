Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Giuliani calls claim he owes ex $260K ‘a gross exaggeration’

Giuliani calls claim he owes ex $260K ‘a gross exaggeration’

By: The Associated Press September 9, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told a judge that his third wife's claim that he owes her $260,000 is a "gross exaggeration" and he really owes her about $50,000. "I do owe her money but I don't owe her $260,000," Giuliani, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, told ...

