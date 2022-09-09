Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ontario Co. lawsuit alleges Chase failed to detect fraudulent checks

Ontario Co. lawsuit alleges Chase failed to detect fraudulent checks

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 9, 2022 0

Ontario County has filed suit against JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, alleging the financial institution is liable for repayment of just over $100,000 because it processed 21 "obviously" fraudulent checks. In a complaint filed in state Supreme Court in Ontario County on Thursday, the county claims Chase Bank ignored warning signs and continued to cash ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo