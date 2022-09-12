Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cooney honors workers’ rights activist Watts with Women of Distinction award

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 12, 2022 0

Bess Watts, president of Rochester Pride at Work AFL-CIO Chapter, was the recipient of the New York State Senate Women of Distinction Award from Sen. Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester). Watts was chosen because of her advocacy and activism with the labor and LGBTQ+ communities. A veteran of the U.S. Army, she devoted her professional life to advocating ...

