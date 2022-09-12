Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Labor Law: Abdelhay v. 1105 Group Property Management LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Proximate cause – Available safety device Abdelhay v. 1105 Group Property Management LLC CA 21-01371 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The parties appealed from an order denying summary judgment on the issue of liability on a Labor Law 240 (1) claim but refused to dismiss the claim. ...

