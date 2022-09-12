Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
IP Frontiers: First impressions of the Copyright Claims Board

By: Special to The Daily Record Jake Goldsmith September 12, 2022 0

In December 2020, the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act (the CASE Act) was signed into law at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CASE Act provided for the creation of a Copyright Claims Board (CCB) by amending Title 17 of the USC to insert Chapter 15, titled “Copyright Small Claims.” The CCB was ...

