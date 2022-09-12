Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 31, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 31, 2022              77 14445 MONROE COUNTY OF to SUMMIT ONE PROPERTIES OF ROCHESTER LLC Property Address: 140 WEST ELM STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12714 Page: 0181 Tax Account: 152.21-1-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 FARRELL, COURTNEY E to JORDAN, DAVID MORSE Property Address: 34 WIND LOFT ...

