Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 31, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 31, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 31, 2022           96 NOT PROVIDED 239 RT 104 LLC Property Address: 150 RESEARCH BOULEVARD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $500,000.00 14420 CARR, WILLIAM J Property Address: 2 LEANNA CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $2,524.63 14450 EVANS, KENNETH W Property Address: 121 JEFFERSON AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo