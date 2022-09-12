Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2022 0

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women ...

