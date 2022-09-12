Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Comity: Esso Expl. and Prod. Nigeria Ltd. v. Nigerian Nat’l Petroleum Corp.

September 12, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Comity Foreign arbitral award Esso Expl. and Prod. Nigeria Ltd. v. Nigerian Nat’l Petroleum Corp. 19-3159(L) Judges Sack, Carney, and Kovner Background: The appeal arises from a district court’s decision to decline to enforce a $1.8 billion arbitral award against the defendant. The Nigerian courts previously set aside the award in part. ...

