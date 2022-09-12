Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Freedom of Information Act: Behar v. Dep’t of Homeland Sec.

September 12, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Freedom of Information Act Agency records Behar v. Dep’t of Homeland Sec. 20-3253(L) Judges Park, Nardinia, and Menashi Background: The defendant appealed from an order to release certain records pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the plaintiff. The Secret Service received the records from a presidential campaign and ...

