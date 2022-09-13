Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Case dismissed over speedy trial issue

Case dismissed over speedy trial issue

Prosecutor failed to comply with discovery rules

By: Bennett Loudon September 13, 2022 0

A Bronx judge has dismissed a drunk driving charge because the prosecutor failed to comply with discovery laws and took too long to bring the case to trial.

