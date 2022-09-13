Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe

Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe

By: The Associated Press September 13, 2022 0

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation's findings, alleging James, a fellow Democrat, used the probe to ...

