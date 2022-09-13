Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 1, 2022          42 14420 D ALONZO, JOHN J to BELK, MATTHEW A Property Address: 4 ROMAN CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12714 Page: 0425 Tax Account: 054.02-2-64 Full Sale Price: $305,000.00 14428 TERENA, JOHN et ano to CONNOR, ARTHUR JAMES et ano Property Address: 1266 JOHNSON ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

