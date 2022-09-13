Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 1, 2022      92 NOT PROVIDED BROWN-JOHNSON, NICOLE Property Address: 62 HAZEL BARK RUN, GATES NY Lender: NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING SERVICES OF ROCHESTER INC Amount: $11,813.00 BUDD, ALLISON Z Property Address: 41 ALINA STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $85,000.00 EARL, ROBERT K Property Address: 48 EDGEBROOK LN, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT ...

