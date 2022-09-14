Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Breach of the implied covenant of good faith: Brown v. Erie Insurance Co.

Fourth Department – Breach of the implied covenant of good faith: Brown v. Erie Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of the implied covenant of good faith Duplicative causes of action – Breach of contract Brown v. Erie Insurance Co. CA 21-01457 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to collect supplement uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits under an insurance policy issued by the defendant. The ...

