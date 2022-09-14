Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Cottom

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Cottom

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Denial of wrongdoing – Quantity of images People v. Cottom KA 21-01674 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo