Judge sentenced for accepting bribes

Judge sentenced for accepting bribes

Sentence is 16 months in jail

By: Bennett Loudon September 14, 2022 0

A former New York State Supreme Court justice has been sentenced to prison for bribery. John A. Michalek, 71, was sentenced by acting state Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. to one year in jail for receiving a bribe and four months in jail on an offering a false instrument charge. Michalek will serve the sentences ...

