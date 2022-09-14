Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 2, 2022        111 NOT PROVIDED MARS DEVELOPMENT CORP, to XYLEM PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 1174 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12715 Page: 0056 Tax Account: 136.46-1-59 Full Sale Price: $400,000.00 14420 WROBLEWSKI, BRUCE et ano to WROBLEWSKI, ANDREW B Property Address: 50 LEANNA CRESCENT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12715 Page: 0327 Tax ...

