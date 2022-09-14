Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 15-16, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 15-16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 15, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HALO MGT PRODUCTIONS LLC 800 COMPTON ROAD SUITE 27, CINCINNATI OH 45231 Favor: PAYCHEX, INC. Attorney: BOPP, CLAIRE GALBRAITH Amount: $116,744.58 LOS ISABELITA TRUCKING CORP et ano 217 E 10TH STREET, HIALEAH FL 33015 Favor: CAPYBARA CAPITAL, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV Amount: $77,895.00 M PARKER INC. 2838 HICKORY HILL ROAD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo