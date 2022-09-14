Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 2, 2022        131 NOT PROVIDED GARCIA, JAIME & GARCIA, MICHELLE Property Address: 1050 HON FALLS 5 PTS ROAD, RUSH NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $178,800.00 GRISBYS LLC Property Address: 354 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EBEL, JOHN Amount: $10,000.00 HIGH STREET 84, LLC Property Address: 11 DE LAND PARK, CLARKSON NY Lender: CNB ...

