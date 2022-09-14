Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Morgan suing Ingrassia over ownership stake in Greece senior community

Morgan suing Ingrassia over ownership stake in Greece senior community

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 14, 2022 0

Developer Robert Morgan is back in court, this time as the plaintiff.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo