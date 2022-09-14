Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
White Collar Corner: While PPP loans have ended, the investigations are ongoing

By: Special to The Daily Record ALAN J. BOZER and SEAN B. BUNNY September 14, 2022 0

On Aug. 5, 2022, the PPP and Bank Fraud Enforcement Harmonization Act of 2022 was enacted and established a 10-year statute of limitations (“SOL”) for the prosecution of fraud by borrowers under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The 10-year SOL applies to Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs as well. Almost $800 billion in ...

