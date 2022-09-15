Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Climate Action Plan now law in Monroe County

Climate Action Plan now law in Monroe County

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 15, 2022 0

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed into law the county's first Climate Action Plan, which provides the framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The plan goals were set after work by the Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, which was created by the Monroe County Legislature in March of 2020. The committee measured ...

