Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal court dinner held for first time since 2019

Federal court dinner held for first time since 2019

Event was cancelled because of pandemic

By: Bennett Loudon September 15, 2022 0

The Federal Bench and Bar Dinner for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York was held Wednesday for the first time in about three years.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo