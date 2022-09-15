Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Workers’ Compensation: Guida v. Rivera Investigations Inc.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Workers’ Compensation Exclusive remedy – Scope of employment Guida v. Rivera Investigations Inc. CA 21-00602 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff and defendant were employed as armored car guards for non-party Loomis Armored. As a condition of their employment, the parties were required to attend a firearms training ...

