Jump in construction spending forecast for 2023

Jump in construction spending forecast for 2023

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 15, 2022 0

Total construction starts for the Rochester area are expected to remain somewhat flat for the remainder of the year before jumping by an estimated 20 percent in 2023, according to ENR’s New York City Scoop. Using information from Dodge Data and Analytics, ENR forecasts construction starts to total $2.053 billion for 2022, a bump of just ...

