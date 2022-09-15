Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded August 11-12-15-16-17-18, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 11, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NAZARENO SERVICES 180 PORTGAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE I|OMAR||SOTO| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE INVESTOR & TRANSPORT S&A 497 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - SUCRE, RAFAEL 497 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ARGO PARK 20 ARGO PARK, ROCHESTER NY ...

