Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 16-17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 16-17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 16, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT HENDERSON, JAIMERE D 95 KINGS GATE SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $225.00 HILL, LAURA M 15 CHILD STREET UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1.00 HOLLEY, TAMIKA D 377 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,851.00 HOWELL, KENDDRIA ...

