Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded August 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 16, 2022 LIEN RELEASE KARKI, GHANA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 26 RED OAK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MACPHERSON, KEITH Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 417 CHURCHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MACPHERSON, KEITH Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 417 CHURCHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 NOWAK, ADAM Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 234 MOSELY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616

