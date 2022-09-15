Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded September 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 6, 2022         140 14420 BERLIN, NICHOLAS & BERLIN, SARA Property Address: 1700 COVELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $280,250.00 DASZCZYSZAK, KAREN M Property Address: 11 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $100,000.00 HARRIS, SCOTT & HARRIS, STACY M Property Address: 3301 LAKE ...

