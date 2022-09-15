Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, August 8-11-12-15-16-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 8, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BEAN, SHIRLEY A Appoints: WILSON, JANE S FRANCE-COE, RICHARD Appoints: FRANCE, CHERYL ANN KRESS, NANCY S Appoints: KARN, JILL KRESS KRESS, PAUL J Appoints: KARN, JILL KRESS MCHARGUE, PHYLLIS B Appoints: MCHARGUE, RAYMOND US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: CITIMORTGAGE INC Powers of Attorney Recorded August 11, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AKSOY, SERMIN Appoints: AKSOY, ALI BASIBUYUK, AYSEL Appoints: ...

